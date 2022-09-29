Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Bella Hadid Admits She REGRETS Her Nose Job!

Bella Hadid's got a bangin' new look.

The supermodel has been hard at work walking nearly every runway show during fashion month. But when the 25-year-old isn't sporting the latest and greatest pieces from the spring/summer 2023 collections of Versace, Burberry and more, she's setting trends of her own.

On Sept. 28, Bella debuted choppy bangs while out and about in France for Paris Fashion Week. If anything, she exuded rocker chic vibes as her fringe bangs cooly grazed her futuristic-looking sunglasses and complemented her black distressed leather jacket and low-rise cargo pants.

Later in the evening, Bella hid her fresh cut, opting to keep her hair out of her face by accessorizing with a thick headband.

However, she maintained her grunge style, wearing a fiery maroon-colored top with a plunging neckline that featured flame-shaped collars. She completed her look with black leather pants, a coordinating jacket, knee-high boots and a jaguar-printed handbag.