RHOBH's Kyle Richards Puts an End to Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used a Homophobic Slur

File this rumor under false.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards is officially putting an end to a "lie" about her sister Kathy Hilton that's been circulating online since they filmed season 12 of the Bravo series. The rumor—which was mostly shared on Housewives fan pages—alleged Kathy called co-star Sutton Stracke's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur.
On the Bravo after show for RHOBH's Sept. 28 episode, Kyle recounted the dramatic aftermath of Kathy's Aspen "meltdown," but fiercely defended her from any other rumors about what went down during the trip.
"While I was filming [Halloween Ends] in Georgia, I was alone," Kyle said before seemingly referencing the slur allegations. "And then I started reading lies in the tabloids. The things online that said what my sister said were not said. It was directed towards me. Some people were saying she said something about Sutton's assistant. It said something about when he was moving Sutton's luggage...he wasn't even in Aspen."
Kyle didn't stop there, adding, "It's one thing to say what really happened, and another thing for people to be creating and inventing things that my sister said that could be very damaging that actually weren't true."
Sutton also shot down the rumor on the after show.
"Josh, my assistant—he actually has a bigger job than that but I do like to keep him around—Josh was not in Aspen," Sutton echoed. "He was never there. So that can be squashed."
Sutton previously denied the allegation in May by responding to a fan comment about the slur rumor and calling it "ridiculous." Sutton went on to note that Josh and Kathy "like each other, they respect each other."
Meanwhile, Kathy was still in hot water for the things she allegedly said about her own co-stars in Aspen on the Sept. 28 episode of RHOBH. After Lisa Rinna—who was the only witness to the alleged "meltdown"—made many shocking claims about Kathy's choice words for Kyle and the rest of the group, Kathy apologized to Kyle for her "cruel" statements.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season finale airs Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
