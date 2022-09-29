How Miles Teller Totally Broke Royal Protocol Meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton

When meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Miles Teller revealed that he "blacked out," causing a royally embarrassing moment.

This encounter was bound to leave Miles Teller royally flushed.

Ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's London red carpet in May, the cast were given "rules of dos and don'ts" when it came to meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, the actor explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sept. 28. "There's a lot of etiquette and I had a sheet so I wouldn't f--k it up."

And yet, he did. "Right off the bat I messed up," he admitted to host Jimmy Fallon. "You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I'm like 'I'm going in, I'm going in.'"

"To their credit, they were very disarming," he added. "I was lost. Prince William's eyes...Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William I don't know, I blacked out."

But perhaps he still won over the Prince of Wales. "I think he's a lifelong fan now," the 35-year-old joked. "I was just picking up what he was putting down."

And if he ultimately can't count the royals as stans, at least he has his adoring TikTok fanbase, brought together by his wife Keleigh Sperry and her epic thirst trap videos.

"It's very fun," the actor previously told E! News of his social media fame.

"I don't have very much [of a] social media presence. I have Twitter. I mainly use it for like news sources every once in a while to tweet something out. But I mostly use it as a consumer, not so much as a platform. And my wife's just been having fun with it 'cause obviously, she loves me more than anybody."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

