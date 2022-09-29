Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

Kelly Osbourne is all about health these days.
The former reality star, who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, got candid about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her third trimester, on Sept. 29.
"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," Osbourne told People. "At first I thought it was something that I had done."
"I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant," she continued. "I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."
Osbourne announced that she was pregnant on May 12, sharing an image of the sonogram on social media. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote in the Instagram post. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"
Wilson also confirmed the pregnancy with his own Instagram picture of the sonogram and a slew of family and heart emojis.
Osbourne revealed her relationship with the musician in a sweet Valentine's Day post on Instagram. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" she wrote alongside a photo of her and Wilson kissing. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."
And the London native's new chapter comes on the heels of her celebrating a year of sobriety. Osbourne took to Instagram on May 27 to share her accomplishment with her followers.
"What a difference a year can make!" she wrote. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face."
The Fashion Police alum added, "Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"