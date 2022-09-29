Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!

Kelly Osbourne is all about health these days.

The former reality star, who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, got candid about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her third trimester, on Sept. 29.

"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," Osbourne told People. "At first I thought it was something that I had done."

"I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant," she continued. "I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

Osbourne announced that she was pregnant on May 12, sharing an image of the sonogram on social media. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote in the Instagram post. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"