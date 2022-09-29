Kylie Jenner Taps Into Spooky Season With Goth Glam Look at Paris Fashion Week

While attending the Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week runway show, Kylie Jenner brought the goth-glam vibes and looked straight out of a '90s vampire horror flick.

Oh my goth, Kylie Jenner just slayed her latest Paris Fashion Week look.

After the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked angelic in a stunning white gown for the Acne Studios show on Sept. 28, she decided to cross over to the dark side a day later. While making her way to the Schiaparelli runway, Kylie turned heads in a goth-glam ensemble that looked straight out of a '90s vampire horror flick.

The makeup mogul dressed to the nines in a royal blue velvet gown that not only featured the lowest plunging neckline (which showcased her chest and top half of her abdomen) but clung to her body like a magnet. She styled the outfit with a large black anatomical heart choker with velvet lining, matching pointed-toe pumps and a handbag adorned in gold.

As for her glam? Kylie wore her hair in a sleek '90s-inspired updo and kept her makeup classic with a dagger-sharp wing and vampy red lip. 

The 26-year-old, who has been pushing the fashion boundaries even further ever since welcoming her second child, a baby boy with Travis Scott in February, recently opened up about why she's embracing her body these days.

"I feel like with your first baby, it's a shock to see your body change so much," Kylie, who is also a mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, said in the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all."

Pierre Suu/GC Images

"Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process," she continued. "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."

Later in the episode, the reality TV star offered words of encouragement not only to new moms but also to herself.

"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast," Kylie said. "And I need to be a little nicer to myself."

