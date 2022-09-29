Timothée Chalamet Is a Bloody Cannibal in Chilling Bones and All Trailer

Get ready to see Timothée Chalamet in a new light.
The Dune star shared a goosebumps inducing new trailer on Twitter for his upcoming film Bones and All, which is set to follow a cannibal love story. Yes, you read that right.
In his Sept. 29 tweet, Timothée let the trailer do all the talking (eating?) and kept his caption short and sweet, writing, "LUCA GUADAGNINO'S BONES AND ALL." The trailer sees scenes of the actor drenched in blood, picking fights and steamy moments with his co-star Taylor Russell, who plays his on-screen love interest.
According to a press release, the film—directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino— is "a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter."
"A liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own," the release continued, "searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are."
The film—premiering in theaters on November 23—made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.
In addition to Taylor and Timothée, the cast includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.
At the Venice Film Festival, Timothée shared his thoughts on his character Lee and reflected on what it was like portraying him in a project set in the ‘80s before the existence of social media.
"To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged," Timothée said during a press conference for the film on Sept. 2. "I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."
He added, " think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on."