Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Scandal Explored in New Peacock Documentary

Peacock's new documentary dives into one of the British Royal Family's biggest scandals.

Prince Andrew: Banished follows the sexual assault allegations made against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, as well as his connections with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, both of whom were charged with multiple federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 for assisting Epstein in his acts. Epstein died in prison by suicide in 2019 ahead of his trial.

As the streamer's description notes, the documentary "unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York—formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer—whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family."

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the royal in 2019, claiming that she was forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions—in London, New York and on a private island in the Caribbean—between the years 1999 and 2002. She was underage at the time of the alleged incidents.