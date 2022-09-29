Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Expecting Royal Baby No. 2

Watch : The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

A new royal baby is on the way!

Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, have announced they are expecting their second child.

The country's Grand Ducal Court revealed the news in a statement Sept. 29. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child," the message, originally in French, read. "The birth is scheduled for April. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of the two families join in this great happiness."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel responded to the news with a celebratory note on Twitter, writing Sept. 29, "On behalf of the Government, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses the Hereditary Grand Duke and the Hereditary Grand Duchess on the occasion of the announcement of the expectation of their second child."

The couple, who married in 2012, are also parents to Prince Charles, 2, who is second in line to the throne.