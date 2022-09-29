Kel Mitchell Reflects on Last Conversation With Coolio Before His Death

Watch : Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Kel Mitchell is remembering the good times he had with Coolio.

After news of the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper's death surfaced, the comedian shared some fond memories with Coolio from the sets of Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel and All That in the '90s.

"Rest in Heaven @coolio!" Kel captioned a carousel of throwback videos of Coolio on Instagram Sept. 29. "We recently spoke a few months ago laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on All That cracking up in a Good Burger Sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary Kenan and Kel theme song for @kenanthompson and I."

Kel also gave insight into his final conversation with Coolio, during which he said the rapper encouraged him to keep things positive.

"Thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics," he continued. "Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and praying God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!"