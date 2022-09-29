Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York Are Dating

Watch : Aniston vs. Jolie, Jessica & Nick & Couples We Forgot

Hayley Williams and Taylor York are no longer part of the singles club.

The Paramore lead vocalist, 33, and guitarist, 32, confirmed that they are dating during an interview with The Guardian, published Sept. 29. However, the pair declined to comment further about their relationship.

News of Hayley's new romance comes more than five years after she announced her split from ex-husband Chad Gilbert.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram in July 2017, the "Misery Business" singer and New Found Glory guitarist, 41, confirmed their breakup but said they were planning to "remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes."

"Hopefully, you'll understand that the personal aspects of what we are going through are not for anyone else to carry. Only us," their statement continued. "To allow people any further into this moment in our lives would be to dishonor our history together and our ability to move forward with integrity. Thank you to fans of both of our bands and for all the kindness you've shown to both of us for so many years. Thanks to our families for loving us in all our seasons. Hayley and Chad."