Robert Cormier’s Heartland Co-Star Promises He “Will Always be Remembered” in Moving Tribute

Heartland star Amber Marshall paid tribute to her co-star Robert Cormier after his tragic death. Read her touching post below.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 29, 2022 12:47 PMTags
TVTributeCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Heartland family is honoring Robert Cormier after his untimely death.

Amber Marshall, who plays Amy Fleming in the Canadian family drama, penned a touching tribute to her late co-star after he passed away last week.

"Robert was truly a joy to be around," she captioned a carousel of images of them together filming on Instagram Sept. 28. "He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart. He was especially kind and gentle with the animals on set, which goes a long way in my books."

Marshall added, "Robert, I am so thankful I was able to get to know you and work alongside you. You left us far too soon, but I promise you will always be remembered. #RIP."

Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on Heartlanddied in the hospital on Sept. 23 from injuries he sustained during a fall, per NBC, citing his family. He was 33.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

The Slasher actor is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters BrittanyKrystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and uncles, aunts and cousins.

Following Cormier's death, the Heartland family honored the late actor, who starred on the show since last year's season 15.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

The Kardashians: Khloe's Sisters Think She's Too "Skinny"

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons," their Sept. 27 statement read. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

read
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

UPtv, the network that airs Heartland, said Cormier was an "amazing talent, gone too soon."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing," the network's Sept. 27 Instagram statement read. "Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

The Kardashians: Khloe's Sisters Think She's Too "Skinny"

4

Robert Cormier’s Heartland Co-Star Pays Tribute After His Death

5

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Put on United Front Amid Cheating Claim

Latest News

Why The Try Guys Are Taking A Brief Hiatus After Ned Fulmer’s Exit

Why Kylie Jenner Is "Way Less Stressed" About Weight After Baby No. 2

Robert Cormier’s Heartland Co-Star Pays Tribute After His Death

"Heartbroken" Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns the Death of "Gracious" Coolio

Ariana Grande & Husband Dalton Gomez Spotted on Wicked Set

Exclusive

Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True & Dream Wear Matching Holiday PJs