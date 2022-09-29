Robert Cormier’s Heartland Co-Star Promises He “Will Always be Remembered” in Moving Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Heartland family is honoring Robert Cormier after his untimely death.

Amber Marshall, who plays Amy Fleming in the Canadian family drama, penned a touching tribute to her late co-star after he passed away last week.

"Robert was truly a joy to be around," she captioned a carousel of images of them together filming on Instagram Sept. 28. "He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart. He was especially kind and gentle with the animals on set, which goes a long way in my books."

Marshall added, "Robert, I am so thankful I was able to get to know you and work alongside you. You left us far too soon, but I promise you will always be remembered. #RIP."

Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on Heartland, died in the hospital on Sept. 23 from injuries he sustained during a fall, per NBC, citing his family. He was 33.