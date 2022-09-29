"Heartbroken" Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns the Death of "Gracious" Coolio

Michelle Pfeiffer is sharing her memories of the late Coolio.
After news of the rapper's passing broke, the actress recalled working alongside the beloved star. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," she wrote in a Sept. 28 Instagram post. "A life cut entirely too short."
As Pfeiffer reminded fans, she "was lucky enough" to work with Coolio for her 1995 film Dangerous Minds. The artist recorded the track "Gangsta's Paradise" for the movie's soundtrack—with the song spending three weeks in the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—and he and Pfeiffer both appeared in the music video.
"He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack—which I think was the reason our film saw so much success," she continued, citing Coolio's 1996 Best Rap Solo Performance award (one of six Grammy nominations he received in his career). "I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song."
At the end of her message, the three-time Oscar nominee sent "love and light" to Coolio's family. Referring to him by his birth name, Pfeiffer concluded, "Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."
Coolio died at the age of 59 on Sept. 28. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, his manager, Jarez Posey, told NBC News, "As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack."
The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News they received a call for a death investigation of a man possibly 60 years of age at around 4 p.m. local time that day. Although, the LAPD did not confirm the individual's identity.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said they arrived to the scene with paramedics about four minutes after being dispatched and found a man unresponsive. Resuscitation efforts were performed for about 45 minutes, the LAFD continued, and the individual was determined dead just before 5 p.m.
Additionally, the LAPD noted the death investigation appears to be of natural cause, explaining that it's not suspicious and doesn't seem like there's evidence of foul play at this time.
Pfeiffer is one of many stars to pay tribute to Coolio after his death. "Gangstas paradise. R. I. P. . @coolio," Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram. Tweeted Ice Cube, "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."