Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and More Pay Tribute to Rapper Coolio After Death at 59

Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Hip hop legends are paying tribute to one of their own.

Grammy Award-winning artist Coolio died Sept. 28 at age 59, his manager confirmed to NBC News.

According to manager Jarez Posey, Coolio was in the bathroom at his friend's house in Los Angeles at the time and seemed to suffer a heart attack. However, no official cause of death has been shared.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 4 p.m. about an investigation of an unresponsive man about his age, but did not confirm his identity. Authorities tried to resuscitate him for 45 minutes before he was determined dead around 5 p.m.

LAPD said the death appears to be of natural cause, adding that there doesn't appear to be evidence of foul play at this time.

After news of Coolio's passing spread online, fellow singers began mourning the loss. Read on for what musicians said about the "Gangsta's Paradise" singer.