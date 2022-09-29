Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian's Pajamas Turn Christmas Into Krismas

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get in the Krismas spirit with some Kardashian-Jenner family inspired shopping. Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian teamed up with Children's Place for the 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection.

In a press release, Kris shared, "The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year, and Khloé and I are thrilled to partner with The Children's Place once again to kick off the season! I am a big fan of The Children's Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety…unmatched, really. I've gifted them to all the kids so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season!"

Khloé said, "We loved working with The Children's Place for a second year in a row! The shoot was such a blast – giving us the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season just like how we do at home. We decorated the Christmas tree, baked cookies and cuddled up together in matching PJs. Christmas is such an important holiday for my whole family. Dressing up in matching pajamas on Christmas morning is a tradition of our family."

Keep up with the family's holiday style with these picks from Children's Place and Amazon.