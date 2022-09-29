Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian's Pajamas Turn Christmas Into Krismas

Get kozy with matching holiday pajamas from Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian's Children's Place campaign.

Khloe Kardashian Kris Jenner Children's PlaceChildren's Place

Get in the Krismas spirit with some Kardashian-Jenner family inspired shopping. Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian teamed up with Children's Place for the 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection.

In a press release, Kris shared, "The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year, and Khloé and I are thrilled to partner with The Children's Place once again to kick off the season! I am a big fan of The Children's Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety…unmatched, really. I've gifted them to all the kids so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season!"  

Khloé said, "We loved working with The Children's Place for a second year in a row! The shoot was such a blast – giving us the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season just like how we do at home. We decorated the Christmas tree, baked cookies and cuddled up together in matching PJs. Christmas is such an important holiday for my whole family. Dressing up in matching pajamas on Christmas morning is a tradition of our family." 

Keep up with the family's holiday style with these picks from Children's Place and Amazon

Children's Place Matching Family Pajamas- O Christmas Tree Collection

Get in the Krismas spirit with these Christmas tree pajamas.

$9-$30
Amazon
$11-$60
$5-$30
Children's Place

Children's Place Mommy And Me Pajamas- Make it Merry Collection

Bring some cheer to Christmas with these pastel holiday pajamas.

$9-29
Amazon
$11-$60
$5-$30
Children's Place

Children's Place Matching Family Pajamas- Merry and Bright Fairisle Collection

This fairisle print is a great fit for the whole family

$9-$28
Amazon
$11- $60
$5- $30
Children's Place

If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, Kourtney Kardashian's boohoo collection is "the most interesting to look at" with styles starting at just $6. 

