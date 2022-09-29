Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Coolio, known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise" from the movie Dangerous Minds, died on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 59.

TMZ was first to report the news of the rapper's passing. Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio's death to NBC News, stating, "As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom." Jarez said Coolio died of a suspected heart attack, but no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Per TMZ, when Coolio didn't respond to his name being called, his friend went inside the bathroom and found him unresponsive on the floor. The friend then called the paramedics, who pronounced Coolio dead upon arriving at the scene.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania and achieved success in the 90s rap scene. He received a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for "Gangsta's Paradise" at the 1996 ceremony.

He is survived by his children.

