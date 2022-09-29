Watch : Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise" from the movie Dangerous Minds, died on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 59.

Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio's death to NBC News, stating, "As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom." Jarez said Coolio died of a suspected heart attack, but no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Per TMZ, when Coolio didn't respond to his name being called, his friend went inside the bathroom and found him unresponsive on the floor. The friend then called the paramedics, who pronounced Coolio dead upon arriving at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that they received a call about a death around 4 p.m. of a man around 60 years old, but did not confirm his identity. LAPD said the death investigation appears to be of natural cause with no evidence of foul play suspected at this time.