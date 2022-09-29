Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise" from the movie Dangerous Minds, died on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 59.
Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio's death to NBC News, stating, "As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom." Jarez said Coolio died of a suspected heart attack, but no official cause of death has been confirmed.
Per TMZ, when Coolio didn't respond to his name being called, his friend went inside the bathroom and found him unresponsive on the floor. The friend then called the paramedics, who pronounced Coolio dead upon arriving at the scene.
The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that they received a call about a death around 4 p.m. of a man around 60 years old, but did not confirm his identity. LAPD said the death investigation appears to be of natural cause with no evidence of foul play suspected at this time.
Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born in Monessen, Pa., and later moved to Compton, Calif., where he would begin to set the roots for his music career. Coolio's single "Fantastic Voyage" from his 1994 debut album It Takes A Thief, rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His next biggest single would be "Gangsta's Paradise," featuring R&B singer L.V., which he recorded for John N. Smith's 1995 film Dangerous Minds.
The song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Coolio went on to perform the hit at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards, where he won Best Rap Solo Performance that year.
The rapper also tapped into other artistic pursuits in television and movie roles, where he would often play himself. Coolio portrayed supervillain Jonathan Crane in 1997's Batman & Robin, as well as voiced Kwanzaa-bot in Futurama and made appearances on Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Charmed, All That and The Nanny.
He is survived by his children.
More to come…