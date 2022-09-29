Brian Baumgartner Created a Cookbook Inspired by The Office’s Iconic Chili Episode

We interviewed Brian Baumgartner because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. One of the featured items is Brian's book. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Office fans will never forget Kevin's famous chili. Kevin's real-life counterpart Brian Baumgartner came through for the fandom, creating a cookbook inspired by the iconic moment. The actor told E!, "I have spent a lifetime preparing for this moment. To finally have a cookbook. And what better food to begin my journey than with the food that made me famous."

He explained, "The book offers a lot of behind-the-scenes stories from filming the chili scene in The Office, includes fun stories and facts about chili, and has 177 recipes many of which won World Championships at the World Championship Chili Cookoff!!"

Brian dished on the Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World along with his other kitchen must-haves in an exclusive E! interview.