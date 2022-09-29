A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer

The Sept. 28 episode The Masked Singer brought Sin City to the stage for Vegas Night—which featured three celebrity eliminations. Find out who got unmasked and sent packing.

Sep 29, 2022
Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets.

Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed. 

Once the massive headpiece was removed, N' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick emerged, who was the third celebrity sent packing after The Harp's impressive showing on premiere week.

Vegas Night kicked off, naturally, with a performance from Donny Osmond, the special guest panelist for the second week of the competition. 

Up first, The Panther—whose clues included a basketball, a photo of Beyoncé and the word "Victory"— performed a rousing version of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

The Pi-Rat (a pirate/rat hybrid) was up next and his clue package featured puppets, the title Dinner For Dummies and an appearance from Carrot Top. Pi-Rat performed Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" to mixed reviews. 

The Harp then returned to the stage after advancing in the competition in week one and blew the panelists away with her version of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." After the performance, The Harp said she loved seeing her name together again with panelist Nicole Scherzinger's, a hint that the two have worked together in the past.

photos
The Masked Singer Season 8: Cast Photos

The trio of the masked celebrities was left in the fans of the hands, who voted for their favorite performer of the evening. Pi-Rat received the lowest amount of votes and was revealed to be ventriloquist and Las Vegas staple Jeff Dunham.

That left The Panther and The Harp to duke it out in The Masked Singer's first-ever Battle Royale, where both competitors sing the same song in different styles with the panelists picking the winner.

After they both sang Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild," The Harp eeked out another victory, leaving The Panther to be revealed as "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

Getty Images

Find out if The Harp keeps steamrolling the competition when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For updates on all of The Masked Singer contestants this season, keep scrolling!

FOX
Knight

The Knight made his debut in the season eight premiere, singing "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire. His clue package indicated that he was an actor who has done "stage, TV and starred in movies and worked with George Lucas." He then pointed to a solar system, indicating that it meant some significance to him.

So, we weren't surprised when the Knight was revealed to be Star Trek legend William Shatner.

FOX
Hedgehog

Hedgehog made a stylish appearance in The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Before singing "Love Me Do" by The Beatles, a clue packaged teased that the celebrity was a British icon who was in one of "the biggest groups of all time." The Hedgehog said that, with his group, he sold out the Hollywood Bowl and participated in the Olympics.

He called Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey fans of his. A knight statue indicated that he's also a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Hedgehog was eliminated second and revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

FOX
Hummingbird

Hummingbird said he was "excited for the kick off" of the show, hinting at a connection to the NFL. He later said that he knew "a thing or two about competition," as it was in his DNA and that he "dominated the Super Bowl" with his team.

Hummingbird also teased that he got his career started thanks to Shaquille O'Neal.

His night one performance was a rendition of "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

At the start of the Sept. 28 episode, The Hummingbird was revealed to be N' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick.

FOX
Panther

The Panther called himself a "weekend warrior" and had a clue package featuring a basketball, Beyoncé, and VHS cassette tape. Oh, and the hint that everybody once thought he was dead. 

After a performance of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and a Battle Royale loss to The Harp, The Panther was unmasked in week two as "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

FOX
Pi-Rat

Pi-Rat debuted with a performance of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" after a clue package that included puppets, the phrase "Dinner For Dummies" and the hint that he followed his dreams to Hollywood.

After a fan vote, Pi-Rat was unmasked in week two as ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

FOX
Harp

Harp performed first on The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Not only did she sing "Perfect" by Pink, but she teased that she once auditioned for "biggest show in the world" as a teen. And thought she "didn't fit the mold," her uniqueness landed her the "opportunity of a lifetime."

In week two, Harp wowed the panelists with her performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." A new clue emerged in the form of a CD that said "Night Night." Harp further stumped the panelists by telling Nicole Scherzinger it was nice to see their names together again.

FOX
Scarecrow

This costume gives big Halloween energy.

FOX
Avocado

Pass the tortilla chips, because this costume is sure to make you hungry.

FOX
Bride

We feel that there was a missed opportunity to call this costume "Bridezilla."

FOX
Venus Fly Trap

We're curious to see how someone performs in this massive getup.

FOX
Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo has been aptly named, thanks to its costume's wicked grin and ghoulish fur.

FOX
Walrus

You won't rain on this costume's parade.

FOX
Mummies

This group costume is perfect for spooky season.

FOX
Maize

It's corn! Well, actually, it's Maize. But we're still guessing she's more than a big lump of knobs. 

FOX
Robo Girl

Following in Robot's footsteps, Robo Girl seems ready for the competition.

FOX
Fortune Teller

We're not sure how this costume will move about the stage, but we're intrigued.

FOX
Snowstorm

We wonder if their onstage performance will also give us chills? We hope so!

FOX
Beetle

We're obsessed with this cute costume.

FOX
Mermaid

We're already enchanted by this contestant. 

FOX
Milkshake

Looks like we're in for a sweet surprise here.

FOX
Lambs

We can't wait to find out which group is beneath Lambs.

