Yes, Paris Fashion Week Really Did Feature Gloves Made of Condoms

The aquatic wear brand, Botter, made waves during Paris Fashion Week with a bright collection that featured bold accessories like water-filled condom gloves.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 28, 2022 11:05 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekViralE! Insider
Watch: Kim Kardashian Explains North's Paris Fashion Week "Stop" Sign

Oh, baby!

Paris Fashion Week kicked off Sept. 26, and it's already given style devotees rousing spring/summer 2023 collections. Case in point? Aquatic wear brand Botter showcased a thrilling new line on Sept. 28 after debuting an unexpected accessory on its runway: condom gloves.

Models sashayed down the catwalk in a sea of vibrant blue designs, which were all styled with water-filled condoms that encased their hands. If anything, the unexpected accessories looked like the device Zoolander character J.P. Prewitt wears in the movie. After all, he was considered the world's greatest hand model.

Jokes aside, designer Rushemy Botter, who created the new collection with Lisi Herrebrugh, told Vogue that their vision was "to bring water to the runway."

"Our thinking was how can we collaborate with nature and not with another fashion brand?" Botter said. "This is something that we've tried to research deeper and deeper every season." 

photos
Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings

Botter and Herrebrugh's designs weren't just inspired by the ocean. A pair of tube dresses—one in a vibrant aquatic print and the other in a sleek black—featured fabrics made from kelp too.

As Herrebrugh told the magazine, "It's a starting point of how we can incorporate new material into the collection."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy Confessions: Sex, Haters & More

As for how the prophylactic pieces played a role in the line? According to France 24, Botter noted that there were "a lot of trials" to create them, but in the end, they added extra allure to the clothes.

"It's almost bizarre," he added, "romantic, mermaid vibes."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy Confessions: Sex, Haters & More

4

Where Marilyn Monroe's Real Life Comes Through in Blonde

5

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

Latest News

Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Dan Jewett

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Hitting & Killing Lisa Banes

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her One Stepparenting Regret With Brad Falchuk

Yes, Paris Fashion Week Really Did Feature Gloves Made of Condoms

Why the Queen of Denmark Just Stripped 4 Grandchildren of Their Titles

Shaquille O’Neal Admits He Was a “Serial Cheater"

New Barney Docuseries Reveals Shocking Dark Side of Kids' Show