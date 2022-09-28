Why the Queen of Denmark Just Stripped 4 Grandchildren of Their Titles

Watch : The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

The Danish Royal House has officially been downsized.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II stripped the titles of four of her eight grandchildren. Now, Prince Joachim's kids—Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10—can no longer be addressed as princes and princesses, or his and her royal highness.

"With her decision," began a Sept. 28 statement from the Danish Royal House, "Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves."

As of January 2023, they will go by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat. However, they have not lost their spots in line to the throne as they currently sit as seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth.

The statement continued, "The Queen's decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years."