This Viral Neck Stretcher Has Over 28,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

"Saves me from debilitating headaches!"

"The first time or two I used this, I didn't think anything was happening. I didn't have the discomfort many people described or really any specific feeling at all (except I also did notice some tingling in my left hand that took awhile to subside & after regular use of this product has not been an issue). However, in the mornings I have noticed my neck is SO much less tight (even after the first use). I feel like I have a greater range of motion. I probably use it 5-10 minutes 4-5 days a week so far (I've had it about 2 weeks) so I am not seeing any results in my "tech neck hump" and maybe I won't.

Also for months prior to using this I was having some hip/groin issues in one hip joint. My overall hip pain/aches aren't gone but I notice better mobility and less pain/tightness in the particular joint I'd had trouble with for months. May be a coincidence but I'll take it!

My husband really likes this product also."

"I didn't think this could be the solution I was looking for but I was willing to give it a shot. The other options were the neck sling, which looks totally effective but something about hanging my head by the door urks me...and a vertical table, which I've used and LOVE but its extra af (meaning I don't have space for that crazy contraption maybe when I'm 50). Most importantly, I needed something portable.

Man, am I happy this lil futuristic tsunami pillow exists (not it's real name, I give it nicknames cus it's just so cute and weird lookin!) I'll have to travel with it and have one in my life forever from here on out but it's a sacrifice I'm willing to make...

What does it do for me/how do I use it?

• it alleviates my neck, shoulder, and even lower back pain in a matter of 10-30 minutes.

• At a minimum, I use it two times a week for 5-10 minutes (but usually longer if I have time) and just lay on the floor with it tucked under my neck and the base of it pressed into my shoulders. You take deep, thoughtful breaths and let your head drop back. As you breath you'll feel your neck making space for the tension to pass through and be relieved. Make sure you're not tensing your shoulders, you will and that's ok, just catch yourself and really let yourself continue to fall into the stretch. BREATHING THROUGH THE TENSION IS THE MEDICINE. This pillow guides your spinal chord into alignment. Also pay attention to your how even your hips/pelvis will need to realign as you lay there.

• this alone permits me to go to town as a side sleeper.

• being that I'm a side sleeper with double jointed shoulders that pop out of socket when I sleep, as well as a lower back disk herniation---for years, on the daily, I've woken up with the most intense aches in my scapula, neck, and lower back. Its worse on weekdays when I work on a laptop and tilt my neck in a dumb way, but this pillow completely eradicated that pain in about 3 days after purchase. So we can all agree, IM OBSESSED.

• if I don't use it weekly, my pain will return as my work habits and phone habits seem to force me into terrible posture :/

If my experience sounds like yours in any way, I highly recommend you try this product! It will change your sleep, spine and body for the better."

"I suffer from degenerative disc disease in my neck and also have fibromyalgia. This one item has done more for me in 10 minutes than any amount of yoga, exercise, weight loss, physiotherapy, massage, medication... you name it, ever could. I was astounded at the immediate relief. I will continue to use it daily and I hope to see good long term results! Highly recommend!"