Shaquille O’Neal Admits He Was a “Serial Cheater" While Discussing Ime Udoka and Adam Levine

Watch : Shaquille O'Neal Changed Scott Tweedie's Life With One Line

Shaquille O'Neal isn't going to give Ime Udoka an assist here.

After the Celtics head coach was suspended for violating team policies—ESPN, citing multiple sources reported he had an "intimate" relationship with a female staffer—Shaq commented on why he wouldn't, well, comment on the issue.

"I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star, who split from wife Shaunie O'Neall in 2011, shared on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that."

Which also means he has nothing to say—well, almost—about Adam Levine's recent scandal involving Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

"I know these guys personally," the 50-year-old said. "I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot."