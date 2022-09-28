Shaquille O’Neal Admits He Was a “Serial Cheater" While Discussing Ime Udoka and Adam Levine

Shaquille O’Neal revealed his thoughts on the Ime Udoka and Adam Levine cheating scandals during The Big Podcast with Shaq: "I hope they do not lose their families over what was done."

Shaquille O'Neal isn't going to give Ime Udoka an assist here.

After the Celtics head coach was suspended for violating team policies—ESPN, citing multiple sources reported he had an "intimate" relationship with a female staffer—Shaq commented on why he wouldn't, well, comment on the issue.

"I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star, who split from wife Shaunie O'Neall in 2011, shared on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that."

Which also means he has nothing to say—well, almost—about Adam Levine's recent scandal involving Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

"I know these guys personally," the 50-year-old said. "I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot."

And the dad of six is not one to shy away from his past, especially when it comes to his cheating.

"I'm never the guy that's going to get up here because of my platform and fake it," he revealed. "I did it. I was the best at it. I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it and I lost valuable and important years with my children from doing it."

"So, I refuse to get up here and be like 'You shouldn't do this, you shouldn't have done that,'" he continued. "I'm not that guy. I'm real with the situation."

Today, he knows cheating isn't worth it. Why? Because, "The happiest days of my life were coming home and hearing six different people say 'Daddy'. Happiest days of my life," he said. "Forget the money, forget the cars, even forget the championships. When I lost those days, I was all the way down. When I lost that from being stupid it killed me."

Now, he is rooting for his pals to learn from their mistakes. "I wish these two fellas the best," the Lakers legend added, "and I hope they do not lose their families over what was done."

