Hailey Bieber Shares What Went Down During Those Met Gala “Selena” Chants

Hailey Bieber revealed what really happened between her and Justin Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala when people began chanting Selena Gomez’s name. Find out why she was “surprised.”

If you're ready to hear Hailey Bieber's side, come and get it.

The Rhode founder gave a rare interview sharing how she deals with the haters that have stemmed from her husband Justin Bieber's previous relationship with Selena Gomez.

Hailey even shared what really went down in that viral video from the Met Gala last year, where she was seemingly seen crying after people began chanting Selena's name as the couple walked the carpet. In the clip, Justin appears to talk Hailey down as she messes with her eyes. 

Despite the viral theories, Hailey said the moment was nothing like it seemed. Here's a play-by-play of what went down, according to the model.

"Yes, I could hear everyone screaming," she admitted in a Sept. 28 podcast episode of Call Her Daddy. "I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness of just like...I was really surprised."

While at the time she could "kind of hear it," Hailey explained that it wasn't until she saw a video later from the scene that she noticed that people had been screaming for Justin's ex. 

As for the speculation that Justin had turned to comfort her because of the chanting, Hailey shared that that couldn't be further from the truth.

"The whole thing of everybody being like, 'Oh he's trying to tell her not to cry.' That was not true. It wasn't making me cry," she said before noting that even still the bullying was a "very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody."

"I felt like I had something in my eye," she said. "See, that's what goes to show you how out of context things can be seen."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey shut down once and for all any theories that her relationship with the "Ghost" singer overlapped with Selena

"No. Not one time," she noted. "When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."

 

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

Jennifer Hudson Addresses Rumors She's On The Masked Singer

She added, "I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was."

The model made it a point to again deny ever being with Justin while he was in a "relationship with anybody," saying simply, "that's the end of it."

"That's the end of it," Hailey noted. "I understand how it looks from the outside and there's a lot of perception there. But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door, they were not in a relationship at that time."

