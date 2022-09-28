Kelly Ripa Reveals the NSFW Advice Melanie Griffith Gave in Front of Regis Philbin

Melanie Griffith gave Regis Philbin a moment to remember—but it may be one he would like to forget.
In her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Kelly Ripa recalled the Working Girl star's 2003 guest appearance on Live! With Regis and Kelly, revealing that in an infamous encounter, Melanie gave her producer Jan, who was pregnant at the time, a specific piece of advice for childbirth—right in front of Regis.
Noting that Melanie is "a bit of an earth mother," Kelly explained the actress was giving Jan advice about labor and delivery during their pre-interview before the show.
"I'm certain Jan wished she didn't have to leave Melanie's dressing room to produce the segment," she wrote. "I'm sure she wished she could have stayed with Melanie until the second she went into labor because that's how soothing Melanie Griffith is. But Melanie wasn't finished."
As Jan and Regis walked over to the studio, what Kelly referred to as "The Hallway Incident of 2003" occurred.
"Melanie must have heard Jan's voice, and so peeked her head out of her dressing room door," Kelly explained. "In her famous baby doll purr, over Regis's head, she quietly yelled (in a way that only Melanie Griffith could) to Jan, "Don't forget to have your husband rub olive oil on your p---y so it doesn't tear when you push the baby out.'"
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories by Kelly Ripa
In Kelly Ripa's new book, out Sept. 27, she reveals the childbirth advice Melanie Griffith once gave a Live! producer in front of Regis Philbin.
Now, Kelly noted that she believes this is great advice, but she wouldn't know from experience as her kids with husband Mark Consuelos—Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21 and Michael, 25—were delivered by C-section. But there is one thing she knows for sure: She had nothing to do with the timing of Melanie's timing.
"Jan was convinced I somehow willed Melanie Griffith to whisper-shout the word "p---y" in front of Regis to embarrass her," she wrote. "I did not. Trust me, if I did have that kind of power, I'd be dangerous."
Kelly added, "I mean, I would have paid real money to elicit that kind of level-four gobsmack from Regis on a regular basis."