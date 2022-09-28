Kelly Ripa Reveals the NSFW Advice Melanie Griffith Gave in Front of Regis Philbin

Melanie Griffith gave Regis Philbin a moment to remember—but it may be one he would like to forget.

In her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Kelly Ripa recalled the Working Girl star's 2003 guest appearance on Live! With Regis and Kelly, revealing that in an infamous encounter, Melanie gave her producer Jan, who was pregnant at the time, a specific piece of advice for childbirth—right in front of Regis.

Noting that Melanie is "a bit of an earth mother," Kelly explained the actress was giving Jan advice about labor and delivery during their pre-interview before the show.

"I'm certain Jan wished she didn't have to leave Melanie's dressing room to produce the segment," she wrote. "I'm sure she wished she could have stayed with Melanie until the second she went into labor because that's how soothing Melanie Griffith is. But Melanie wasn't finished."

As Jan and Regis walked over to the studio, what Kelly referred to as "The Hallway Incident of 2003" occurred.