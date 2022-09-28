Dangerous Liaisons Trailer: Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton Put a New Spin on the Classic Story

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Things are looking dangerous.

Starz has released the first trailer for Dangerous Liaisons, a period drama based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' classic novel of the same name. But this story, which will be a prequel, reveals exactly how Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont became lovers—before they destroy each other.

In the teaser, Camille (Alice Englert) and Valmont (Nicholas Denton) are in love and set to be married, but Valmont is also involved with the Marquise (Lesley Manville), a powerful figure in Paris.

"Valmont, tell me I am your only lover," the Marquise asks him during a moment of passion (hint: she's not).

Valmont responds with a lie, saying, "The only one."

According to the synopsis, the affair sets off an intense sexual game between Valmont and Camille, with Valmont stopping "at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him" while Camille "navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control." As for everyone else caught up in this proxy war? The series will also star Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten and Hilton Pelser, among others.