Patrick Starrr Says the Queens on Drag Race Philippines Might Be Even Better Than the OG Franchise

Patrick Starrr is no stranger to making people look and feel like queens.
The beauty influencer and entrepreneur brought that expertise to the runway as a guest judge on the first season of Drag Race Philippines, available to stream on WOW Presents Plus. And the proud Filipino American left impressed with the incredibly high standard set by the show.
"The drag in the Philippines is as good as anywhere else, even with the global stars that we all know and love," Starrr exclusively told E! News. "They do not come to play. What I think I'm impressed by is the community that supports the drag community—the fashion designers, the hair stylists, the wig stylists. The fashion really, really impresses me."
Starrr, whose beauty brand ONE/SIZE became an exclusive brand partner of Drag Race Philippines, took it one step further in arguing, "I think they're just as great, if not better than the queens that I know here."
It's a good thing that Starrr enjoyed appearing on the show as much as he did—because it was not an easy voyage.
"Our trip was the most crazy, hectic feat and journey to get to the Philippines," Starrr revealed, "because lockdown was so strict and so high. In the midst of getting there, we had to quarantine for 10 days and then film. To see the effort that the cast and crew put into the first-ever season of Drag Race Philippines, I was so proud to see the whole team come together."
Starr, who called it a "high honor" to have Drag Race Philippines choose ONE/SIZE has a sponsor, said he would jump at the chance to return as a judge—especially given what he knows it means to so many marginalized Filipinos.
"I hope that drag, globally and in the Philippines, helps so many millions of kids who don't have the opportunity." Starrr said. "Hopefully it sheds light to those families and those parents and those people that don't believe in this culture and community, to see who we are and what we stand for."
The first season of Drag Race Philippines is available to stream now on WOW Presents Plus.