The Kardashian-Jenners Tell Khloe Kardashian They're Concerned She's Too "Skinny"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Son With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian's sisters have expressed concern over her weight.

During the Sept. 29 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared with Khloe that their sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had made comments about the Good American mogul's slim frame, especially after the stressful events of Tristan Thompson's paternity suit.

"You look very skinny," Kim commented to Khloe. "I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I'm trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you're really skinny."

Khloe downplayed the concern by quipping, "And Kendall said it, the model. Wow."

Kim continued by noting that she defended Khloe as just being "a bit stressed."

"I said, 'No, guys, she's fine,'" Kim said. "And I said, 'You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I'm telling you she's fine.'"

But that wasn't entirely the truth, as Khloe confessed to the cameras that going through the Tristan drama was "incredibly hard."