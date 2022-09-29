The Kardashian-Jenners Tell Khloe Kardashian They're Concerned She's Too "Skinny"

Khloe Kardashian's sisters have expressed concern over her weight.
During the Sept. 29 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared with Khloe that their sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had made comments about the Good American mogul's slim frame, especially after the stressful events of Tristan Thompson's paternity suit.
"You look very skinny," Kim commented to Khloe. "I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I'm trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you're really skinny."
Khloe downplayed the concern by quipping, "And Kendall said it, the model. Wow."
Kim continued by noting that she defended Khloe as just being "a bit stressed."
"I said, 'No, guys, she's fine,'" Kim said. "And I said, 'You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I'm telling you she's fine.'"
But that wasn't entirely the truth, as Khloe confessed to the cameras that going through the Tristan drama was "incredibly hard."
"The hardest part about it all is training yourself to unlove someone," she added. "This was my life for six years. And we weren't just a couple—we genuinely were best friends. He was my work out buddy. We did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly."
Maralee Nichols said in a paternity suit filed in December that the basketball star fathered her newborn son Theo, who is now 9 months old. Tristan, who had gotten back together with Khloe prior to the filing, confirmed in January that he was Theo's father.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on social media at the time. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
However, as was covered in the premiere episode for The Kardashians season two, Khloe and Tristan were expecting their own child via surrogacy at the time of the paternity suit drama. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News in July. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
The duo, who also share daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed their son on July 28. His name has yet to be revealed.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.