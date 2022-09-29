90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek: Bilal and Shaeeda Get Some Distressing Baby News

In this exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal and Shaeeda visit a gynecologist, who gives them some tough news about a potential pregnancy. Watch it here.

Bilal and Shaeeda's honeymoon phase is not going as planned.

In an exclusive clip from the Oct. 2 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the newlyweds visit a gynecologist about the possibility of starting a family.

While the 37-year-old Shaeeda admits she's "no spring chicken," she's still eager to have kids with her new husband.

"Here, they call that advanced maternal age," Dr. James Mirabile tells her. "When I see somebody that is 35 or older, I think, ‘Let's give them six months.' You have to have a chance of trying at first."

However, that's easier said than done.

"We are zero when it comes to trying," Shaeeda tells the doctor. "He doesn't want to try right now."

Sounds like a promising start to this marriage!

"There's a lot right now that's happening," Bilal explains. "You just came to a whole new country, we just got married. There's a lot of firsts, a lot of new stuff. A lot of women go through postpartum. I don't want you worrying about that right now."

The doctor suggests creating a baby pros and cons list, which he admits sounds "juvenile," but it's not the first time he's been down this road.

"Lots of couples have this conflict," he admits. "I've seen couples actually split up. They both have to be into this to bring another life into this world. It's gotta be right for them."

Shaeeda tells the doctor that she has no medical problems and has never been pregnant before, but does say that she's on a regular menstrual cycle where her period comes every 21 days.

"Okay, so you're a little brief with that," the doctor tells her. "Because a typical cycle is about 26 to 30 days. So if we're ovulating, it's really a short time period."

Lauren Pusateri/TLC

That's when Dr. Mirabile says he wants to run some tests to see if Shaeeda can even carry a pregnancy in the first place.

"A 21 day cycle doesn't cut it as far as ovulation and getting pregnant," he reveals. "Day 14, you would ovulate and an egg is available for sperm to fertilize. If it's not there, we're not going to get a pregnancy."

Find out what's next for Shaeeda, Bilal and the future of their family when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

