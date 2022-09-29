90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek: Bilal and Shaeeda Get Some Distressing Baby News

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

Bilal and Shaeeda's honeymoon phase is not going as planned.

In an exclusive clip from the Oct. 2 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the newlyweds visit a gynecologist about the possibility of starting a family.

While the 37-year-old Shaeeda admits she's "no spring chicken," she's still eager to have kids with her new husband.

"Here, they call that advanced maternal age," Dr. James Mirabile tells her. "When I see somebody that is 35 or older, I think, ‘Let's give them six months.' You have to have a chance of trying at first."

However, that's easier said than done.

"We are zero when it comes to trying," Shaeeda tells the doctor. "He doesn't want to try right now."

Sounds like a promising start to this marriage!

"There's a lot right now that's happening," Bilal explains. "You just came to a whole new country, we just got married. There's a lot of firsts, a lot of new stuff. A lot of women go through postpartum. I don't want you worrying about that right now."