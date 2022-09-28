Amal Clooney Wears Fierce Zebra-Print Look to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With George Clooney

Watch : Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy

Get ready to go wild over Amal Clooney's latest date night look.

While stepping out in New York City with George Clooney to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, Amal turned heads in a chic black turtleneck that she paired with a pleated zebra-print mini skirt.

Her animal print skirt—one of her most daring ensembles yet—wasn't the only unexpected element to her look either. Her matching fringe handbag, black Balmain cut-out booties and bold hot pink lipstick added extra oomph to her ensemble.

For his part, George looked as suave as ever. But he took a simple approach (most likely to keep the spotlight on his wife), wearing a sleek gray suit, a black belt and dress shoes.

Photographers captured the couple flashing wide smiles, as they walked hand-in-hand during their date night.

Of course, Amal has displayed her fabulous sense of style during their outings, as she shined bright in a sequined LBD on Sept. 22 and a dazzling in a yellow mini dress with dramatic bell sleeves on Sept. 8.