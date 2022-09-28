Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided

Watch : Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!

The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all.

Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."

So, when's a good time to eat the pizza salad? According to Drew, "If you're having a day where you're trying to not eat the bread."

"I'm sure people are going to be like, 'How dare you do this to a pizza?' I get it," Drew said in the Sept. 23 video, as she takes off the pizza toppings and puts the crust aside. "I feel really guilty about it myself."

She continued by adding the toppings to a plate, along with vegetables from a salad she had on the side, stating, "I just take the top of the pizza and a little salad, which has basically all the same toppings as a pizza, and then I make a pizza salad."