RHOSLC's Jen Shah Breaks Down Over Legal Troubles in Explosive Preview

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is kicking off season three with a bang.
Housewives Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah are back on Bravo for another must-see season of reality TV. But before the show's Sept. 28 return, the network gave fans a sneak peek at the premiere episode's cold open. Brace yourselves Bravoholics, because the drama is about to get frigid.
The clip opens with a flashback to season one filming in 2019. Happy were the days when Meredith and Lisa had each other's backs, Heather and Whitney were total besties and Jen had no legal worries.
"I make millions," Jen brags in the preview. "You gotta do what you gotta do for money."
Three years later, and oh how times have changed.
As teased in the season three trailer, the new episodes will pick up with Jen in the heat of her federal fraud case. She plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on July 11, a week before the case was set to go to trial.
"Our time is coming," Jen's husband Sharrieff Shah warns her in the preview. "I just can't lie to you. This is a test for all of us."
And a test it certainly will be. Filmed before the Bravo star's guilty plea, the cold open teases several of Jen's legal trouble breakdowns throughout the season. "Everything's been taken away from me," she tearfully tells the group. "Everything."
Season three will certainly be a dark time for Jen, as she tells her mother Charlene in the clip, "I want to f---ing kill myself and just not be here."
But there's also drama in store for her fellow Real Housewives stars, as Meredith tells Lisa during a dinner table argument, "I'd never confide in you, Lisa, because I never fully trusted you."
And at what looks like a Marilyn Monroe-themed party, Whitney calls out Heather for saying their friendship is "bulls--t," telling her co-star, "That f---ing hurts me, Heather."
What will happen next? Fans will have to tune in to RHOSLC this season to find out.
Watch the full opening preview above.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres tonight, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)