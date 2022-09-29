Is RHOP's Ashley Darby Dating Again After Split From Ex-Husband Michael? She Says...

Watch : RHOP's Ashley Darby Talks Dating Again & Season 7 DRAMA

Ashley Darby is back on the market.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is sharing an update on her separation from ex-husband Michael Darby after they announced their breakup in April.

"I thought it would get easier, but it's been about six months now and it's still so hard," said Ashley—who shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months, with Michael—during an exclusive interview with E! News. "There's some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it's like, 'Oh man, could I? Should I?' because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that's what I find so attractive about him."

RHOP fans will get an intimate look at Ashley's decision to separate when season seven of the Bravo series premieres Oct. 9.

"I never knew how many conflicting emotions a person has during this," she said of the split. "Going through this process now and sharing it with the whole world, it made me really nervous. It made me nervous to be vulnerable and share my feelings. I was like, 'Am I going to look weak?' So I was really apprehensive about it but ultimately it was therapeutic to share my feelings and to have the support of my friends."