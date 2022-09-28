Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Romance One Year After Will Campbell Divorce

Watch : Lindsie Chrisley Opens Up About Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley has found love again!

The Chrisley Knows Best alum went public with her new man, sharing a video montage featuring images of the couple on Instagram. Set to "Prayed for You" by Matt Stell, the clip showed Lindsie and her boyfriend cuddling and kissing during a photo shoot. (See the pictures here.)

"I prayed for you," captioned the Sept. 28 post. "He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet."

The podcast host—who shares son Jackson, 10, with ex-husband Will Campbell—went on to share that while it "has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship," she and her new boyfriend are very happy together.

"I've learned that I'm truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what's perfect anyway?" she continued.⁣ "God's plan is always the best. Sometimes the process is painful and hard. But don't forget when God is silent, he is doing something good for you."