Go Inside Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles Home Featuring Her "Dream" Dressing Room

We'd give anything to make our iced lattes in this kitchen.

Social media star Emma Chamberlain gave fans a highly-anticipated tour of her Los Angeles home in a new video—and it's just as dreamy as you think it'd be.

"I feel like my style with clothing and home is very much taking a mixture of everything that I love from any era, and whatever, and making it all make sense together," Emma said in a Sept. 28 video for Architectural Digest. "Every room has a different feel and I love that."

The YouTuber—who is known for her relatable vlogs—has made a name for herself as the unofficial Gen Z queen. Her house is a directly correlated to that title, with a mixture of items that are relatable and high-end designer pieces that are sure to have been on her followers' Pinterest boards at one point.

Some of Emma's home decor includes a $13 cork wall tiles and an elongated $31,000 chandelier. She also has a permanent beer pong set up table and poolside stools that look like corn.