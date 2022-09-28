Lily Collins Shares Sweet Emily in Paris BTS Pics as Season 3 Wraps Filming

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily

Comment dit-on "obsessed"?

According to Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, season three of the Netflix comedy has just wrapped filming. To celebrate the occasion, the actress shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Sept. 28, including sweet snaps of the cast lounging at a pool, relaxing on a hike and posing at un café. Ooh la la!

"Words can't express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different," Collins captioned the post. "We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family. Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen."

The actress went on to say that "proud doesn't even do it justice" and that she "can't wait to share what we've created." Luckily, fans won't have to wait long—the streamer recently shared that the show's third edition will premiere Dec. 21.