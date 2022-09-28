Trending Now: This $22 Oversized Leather Jacket, Plus 10 More Styles

Rock the oversized leather jacket trend this fall and winter for a cool-girl look on a budget.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 28, 2022 8:54 PMTags
Ecomm Oversized Leather JacketsNordstrom / Garage

The newest in effortlessly cool-girl trends? The oversized leather jacket. Yes, it's a classic look, but it'll be especially popular this fall and winter. This is the perfect style to invest in now that will last you a long time, and you'll get so much wear out of it, as it's a versatile style.

We think you'll find yourself reaching for your perfectly oversized (read: extremely comfortable) leather jacket to complete your fall and winter looks time and again this year. It's the perfect layering piece, as you can fit multiple layers underneath it as temperatures start to drop.

From fabulous long styles to unique colors to vintage-looking styles, scroll below for 11 ways to rock the coolest trend this season.

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James: Get a $125 Dress for $39 and More 70% Off Deals

Patent Biker Jacket

This jacket is giving us all the matrix vibes in the coolest way, and we can't wait to rock it this fall and winter. The best part? It's on sale now for just $22.

$60
$22
H&M

Women Casual Faux Leather Blazer Long Sleeve Button Down Y2K PU Leather Jacket with Pocket

Leather blazers are trending and so is this gorgeous brown color. This oversized faux leather jacket comes in eight colors.

$25
Amazon

Bella Faux Leather Jacket

This faux leather jacket is very on-trend, but you can standout and make a statement with this unique deep red color.

$90
Garage Clothing

ASOS Design Faux Leather Biker Jacket

Channel your inner biker chick with this cool leather jacket. It's giving rock star-chic for just $68.

$68
Nordstrom

Topshop Oversize Biker Jacket

Topshop always delivers the trendiest styles that it-girls love, and this jacket is no exception.

$104
Nordstrom

LY VAREY LIN Women Faux Leather Jacket Lapel Collar Motorcycle Zip Up Long Sleeve Motor Biker Short Coat Jacket

For just $31, you can rock the oversized leather jacket trend while staying on-budget this season. Plus, it comes in seven colors.

$31
Amazon

Topshop Oversize Washed Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

This brown leather bomber jacket looks vintage for a unique, effortless take on this trend.

$102
Nordstrom

Dazy-Less Drop Shoulder Slant Pockets PU Jacket

Trendy, affordable, and comfortable, this style is an easy add to cart.

$39
Shein

Womens Button Front Faux PU Leather Jacket Trendy Shacket Casual Oversized Y2k Shirt Long Sleeve Blazer Motor Biker Jacket

You probably saw shackets everywhere last year, and the trend isn't going anywhere this season. Rock that trend plus the oversized leather jacket trend with this $27 style.

$27
Amazon

Faux Leather Carcoat

This faux leather car coat is so chic. You'll look so fabulous, sophisticated, and expensive.

$120
Garage Clothing

ASOS Design Extreme Oversize Faux Leather Jacket

Rock the oversized leather jacket trend with this faux leather style.

$80
Nordstrom

