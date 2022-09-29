Sex, Lies and the College Cult: All the Bombshells Revealed About the Sarah Lawrence Scandal

There's so much more to Larry Ray than meets the eye.

The convicted conman who authorities said "acted like a cult leader" according to The New York Times is at the center of Peacock's Sex Lies and the College Cult. Per the streamer, the true crime documentary tells the story of how Larry "brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives and the lives of their families."

Many first learned of said story in 2019 when New York Magazine published an article titled "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence," a feature recounting how Larry moved into his daughter Talia's dorm room at the New York-based college and began sexually and psychologically abusing a group of her fellow students.

Sex, Lies and the College Cult goes deep into Larry's scheme, revealing new details about his time with the former students and what came after the publication of Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh's NY Mag piece. This includes Larry's arrest in Feb. 2020, when he was charged with sex trafficking, money laundering and several other offenses, as well as his April 2022 conviction: guilty on all counts.