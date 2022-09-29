Go Behind the Scenes as the Grey's Anatomy Interns Prepare to Scrub Into Duty

Watch : Grey's Anatomy: Meet the NEW Class of Interns

The new interns on Grey's Anatomy know they have some big scrubs to fill.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for the upcoming 19th season of Grey's Anatomy, premiering Oct. 6, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest batch of interns—Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and Niko Terho—get ready to join the longest-running medical drama in American television history.

"Grey's Anatomy is an iconic show," Shum, who plays competitive go-getter Benson "Blue" Kwan, said. "I never thought that I would be part of this."

Yasuda, who plays Midori Francis and is described by the actress as "a jokester and likes to make people laugh," echoed Shum's sentiments. "Being a part of something that means so much to other people," she said, "I'm feeling extremely grateful and excited."

Season 19 finds Grey Sloan at a crossroads after the hospital's intern program was scrapped at the end of a very dramatic season 18. It's precisely that fresh start, however, that has Floyd excited. The Inventing Anna actress, who plays Simone Griffith explained, "Getting to be a part of this new phase of the show is a dream come true."