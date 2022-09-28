Megan Fox Jokes People Only Notice How "Smart" She Is While Wearing Sexy Cut-Out Pants

One month after Megan Fox teased that she was considering starting an OnlyFans account, the actress took to the ‘gram to show off one of her boldest looks yet along with her cheeky sense of humor.

By Ashley Joy Parker Sep 28, 2022 8:26 PMTags
SexyMegan FoxCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Are Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Joining OnlyFans?

Smarts over skin.

In her latest social media serve, Megan Fox poked fun at her bombshell image while showing off one of her riskiest looks ever.

"Guys you don't understand," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 27. "It's just like…really hard when the only thing anyone ever notices about you is how smart you are."

Giving off major rockstar girlfriend vibes, the 36-year-old included a series of sexy snaps where she struck a pose wearing a khaki green Joah Brown crop top and a wild pair of croc-embossed pants which laced-up the front by Kim Shui.

She completed the glam-meets-grunge ensemble with a R13 flannel shirt tied around her waist, yellow Paris Texas pumps and a red furry bucket hat by BFFs & Babes that garnered comments comparing her to Pamela Anderson and her iconic 1999 VMA look.

This isn't the first time Megan has showed off a bold Y2K-inspired fashion moment. Last month, the Jennifer's Body star was spotted out on a lunch date with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's wearing a blue sports bra and biker shorts set along with a matching sweater.

photos
Megan Fox's Riskiest Looks

She accessorized her outfit with a light blue and pink fuzzy hat and a fluffy pink purse. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

Megan appears eager to keep dishing out eye-catching content, perhaps setting her sights on a new social media platform. On Aug. 1, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at a racy SKIMS photo shoot she did with pal Kourtney Kardashianwhich included a steamy photo showing the Kardashians star straddling her while they posed together on a toilet seat.

As for the caption, Megan teased her Instagram followers by asking, "Should we start an OnlyFans?"

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

4
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

5

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

Latest News

See Emma Chamberlain's L.A. Home Featuring Her "Dream" Dressing Room

Lily Collins Says Emily in Paris Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming

Trending Now: This $22 Oversized Leather Jacket, Plus 10 More Styles

Exclusive

How Sarah Jessica Parker's Kids Really Feel About Hocus Pocus

Megan Fox Jokes People Only Notice How "Smart" She In Sexy Photo

Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Is Pregnant After IVF Journey

How Hocus Pocus Fans Can Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage