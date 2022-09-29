The Kardashians: Kris Jenner Sounds Off on "Exhausting" Blac Chyna Trial

Watch : Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

The family's legal woes took a toll on Kris Jenner.

The momager sounded off on Blac Chyna's defamation suit against herself and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on the Sept. 29 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Speaking of the "looming" trial, she explained that Chyna, the ex-fiancée of son Rob Kardashian, was suing the Kardashian-Jenners for "defamation of character and interference of contract."

While the matriarch didn't get into specifics of the trial, as to not "add to the drama," she did reveal how the legal drama affected her wellbeing.

"As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids," she noted in a confessional. "And on top of that, it's really draining. It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."

Chyna (born Angela White), who shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, with Rob, first filed the lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners in 2017. It was in this $140 million defamation lawsuit that Chyna—who previously starred on E!'s 2016 Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, titled Rob & Chyna—claimed that Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie played a part in the show not receiving a second season.