Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Called These RHOBH Stars "Pieces of S--t" and "Useless"

Lisa Rinna is sticking to her guns.

As the only witness to Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip, Lisa has been hesitant to share details about the incident—one that even prompted her to call Kathy "the devil." However, that changed on the Sept. 28 episode of the Bravo series.

In addition to maintaining that Kathy spoke horribly of her sister Kyle Richards, Lisa also alleged that the socialite trash-talked many of the other RHOBH ladies. As she recalled in a confessional (but did not tell her co-stars), "It was a barrage of, 'I f--king can't believe that I have to be around you f--king peons. I don't like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They're idiots.'"

Lisa also accused Kathy of saying, "I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way. I have big deals over at NBC. Everyone is protecting me. And I will f--king ruin Kyle."