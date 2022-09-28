We’ll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for And Just Like That Season 2, According to Sarah Jessica Parker

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

Our favorite Sex and the City reboot won't be back just like that.

During Sept. 27's Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed HBO Max's And Just Like That... is back in production on season two—meaning more Manolos, podcasts and...Che Diaz.

"We haven't started shooting yet," the actress revealed exclusively to E! News. "We've only had a table read."

Parker kept tight-lipped on any plot details, quipping she can share "absolutely nothing." It was previously reported in August that hunky furniture designer Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett), who was last seen in the second Sex and the City film, would be making a reappearance in Carrie's life. We can only pray!

The only glimpse of production we've seen so far is a snap from SJP herself, which she posted to Instagram on Sept. 21. In the picture, we can only see the title page of the season's first script, which read "And Just Like That... Episode 201." Parker even acknowledged that she's leaving fans wanting more in the photo's caption, as she wrote, "Just this much. For now. X, SJ."