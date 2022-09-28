Exclusive

We’ll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for And Just Like That Season 2, According to Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker exclusively revealed to E! News just how far along they are on season two of HBO Max's And Just Like That.... Hear what she had to say about the upcoming chapter here!

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 28, 2022 7:58 PM
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityExclusivesCelebrities
Our favorite Sex and the City reboot won't be back just like that. 

During Sept. 27's Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed HBO Max's And Just Like That... is back in production on season two—meaning more Manolos, podcasts and...Che Diaz

"We haven't started shooting yet," the actress revealed exclusively to E! News. "We've only had a table read."

Parker kept tight-lipped on any plot details, quipping she can share "absolutely nothing." It was previously reported in August that hunky furniture designer Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett), who was last seen in the second Sex and the City film, would be making a reappearance in Carrie's life. We can only pray!

The only glimpse of production we've seen so far is a snap from SJP herself, which she posted to Instagram on Sept. 21. In the picture, we can only see the title page of the season's first script, which read "And Just Like That... Episode 201." Parker even acknowledged that she's leaving fans wanting more in the photo's caption, as she wrote, "Just this much. For now. X, SJ."

Burning Questions We Have About And Just Like That...

In the reboot's first season, we see Carrie reeling from Mr. Big's (Chris Noth)—a.k.a. John's—unexpected death and coming to terms with starting anew. For this reason, creator Michael Patrick King opted not to bring Aidan back just yet. 

"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he told Deadline ​in Feb. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

But with Aidan's return, maybe we'll see Carrie trading in her signature cigarettes once more. We'll have to find out when And Just Like That...returns next year; in the meantime, you can stream the first season on HBO Max. 

