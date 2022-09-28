There's a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Movie Coming: Here's Your First Look

Watch : 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle is headed to the small screen.

Nearly four months after the jury came to a verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, Tubi released the trailer for the upcoming Sara Lohman-directed movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

The one-minute clip features several scenes recreating the infamous trial—including parts of both Depp and Heard's testimonies as well as the scrutiny the Magic Mike XXL actress received on social media.

"It's day one of the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial," a reporter says in the trailer, before referencing the crowd outside the courthouse cheering in support of Depp. "Though fans are showing support for both sides, there's clearly a favorite here."

The film stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as the former couple, with Melissa Marty playing Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft.