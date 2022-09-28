Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Addresses Meghan King Dating Rumors

Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson cleared the air surrounding romance rumors with RHOC alum Meghan King on E! News' While You Were Streaming. See what he had to say about his love life.

Sep 28, 2022
This relationship was almost paradise.

But alas, despite their steamy night out in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King just aren't giving one another their final roses.

"That was just for fun," Mike shared on the Sept. 28 episode of E! News' While You Were Streaming. "We did her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, and so, therefore we just had a great time in Vegas at iHeart."

While fans likely won't see the relationship play out between the two podcast hosts—Johnson co-hosts the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast with Dr. Bryan Abasolo—he did jokingly tease to WYWS host Danielle Robay, "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

The 34-year-old also confirmed that he's single and ready to mingle, and that he's down to date women within the Bachelor Nation Universe. Having previously gotten the chance to do so on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson has his sights set on someone new.

"I'm into the fresh faces," the star—who recently launched his new sexual wellness brand Feeling Seen (sign up for newsletters here)—shared. "I wanna see the fresh face that we haven't seen yet." Perhaps he will find his perfect match among the new Bachelor Zach Shallcross' group of women.

Until then, fans can watch former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants find love on the new season of BIP, which premiered Sept. 27. Only one episode into season eight and sparks are already flying between several couples, including Serene Russell and Bachelorette Michelle Young's runner-up Brandon Jones.

But Johnson has some words of caution for fans shipping the lovebirds so early on. "Let's just let them find their love and be sweet to them," he told Robay, "because although I want babies just like everybody else, they gotta get through steps first."

Hear more from Mike and this season's Bachelor in Paradise cast in the full episode above, and be sure to follow E! News on Twitter for new episodes of While You Were Streaming.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. Listen to new episodes of the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast every Thursday wherever podcasts are streamed.

