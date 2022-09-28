Christina Haack Denies Ant Anstead's Claims That She's "Exploiting" Their Son

In court documents obtained by E! News, HGTV star Christina Haack responded to claims from her ex Ant Anstead that she is using their 3-year-old son for content on social media and reality TV.

Christina Haack is defending her parenting.

In a Sept. 27 court filing obtained by E! News, Haack denied ex-husband Ant Anstead's claims that she is trying to use their 3-year-old son Hudson for profit and commercial use. 

"The allegation that I am ‘exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," she said in court documents obtained by E! News. "My position remains that Ant and I should be good coparents to Hudson. However, Ant's continued misrepresentations and false statements make that difficult."

Haack noted that she has been going to private mediation with Anstead, but could not reach an agreement on all issues. The Flip or Flop star, who also shares daughter Taylor El Moussa, 12, and son Brayden El Moussa, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, added that Anstead's declaration "makes it clear that he is only interested in smearing me publicly."

"I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than five minutes to film," the HGTV star said in court documents. "As for his filming allegations, Ant is well aware that my film schedule is not an extensive production."

She added, "He personally saw how the kids are very rarely filmed when he was present during our marriage. Nothing in that aspect has changed since then."

In Sept. 26 court documents obtained by E! News, Anstead claimed that his ex-wife "has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media." 

The Celebrity IOU Joyride star added that he has a "fear" that Haack has footage of their son that she'll use on reality TV shows without his consent. Her recent project was HGTV's Christina on the Coast

"It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible," Anstead wrote in court documents. "This should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."

 E! News has reached out to Anstead and Haack's teams for comment and hasn't heard back.

The former couple broke up after two years of marriage in September 2020. Since then, Anstead has found love with actress Renée Zellweger while Haack married Josh Hall in April.

And while both parties have moved on in their respective romantic lives, the former couple's custody battle continues. In April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson. A judge later denied his emergency order. 

In response to the filing, Haack told E! News on April 28, "I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."  

