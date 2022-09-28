Get Two Bottles of Tan-Luxe Self-Tan Drops for Less Than the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just because summer is over you don't have to leave you faux glow behind. If you want to extend your tan into autumn, it's a much more manageable task than you may have realized. If you don't have the time for a spray tan appointment and applying self-tanner or faux tan body makeup isn't for you, all you need to do is moisturize. That may not make sense, so let me elaborate. You can mix the Tan-Luxe Self-Tan Drops in with your favorite moisturizer.
The Tan-Luxe The Body Duo Illuminating Self-Tan Drops are a great way to get a customized tan. Just add more drops to intensify your glow. it's super simple. This easy-to-use product is essential for anyone who wants to maintain their bronze with as little effort as possible. Right now, there's a can't-miss deal at HSN. You can get two bottles for less than the price of one. If you purchased these individually, it would cost $90, but you can get this duo for just $42.
If you're not sure about shopping quite yet, check out these rave reviews.
A shopper said, "This product is easy to use, and just a drop or 2 gives enough gradual color. Use with cream or lotion and blend well before applying the product. Wear it every other day until the desired results are achieved."
Another reviewed, "Easy to use. Just put a few drops in with your body cream. It develops into a nice color."
A fan of the product declared, "Most Awesome Self-Tanner. I am a red-head with freckles. I tan when out in the sun but I do not like to be out without sunscreen. I have used many self-tanners over the years. None compare to the gorgeous color from Tan-Luxe! I started with Light/medium but now use Medium/Dark. I like that I control the amount of color by the number of drops. I get just what I am looking for each time. My skin feels great because I use my lotion to mix it. I get so many compliments on my skin since I been using it. Love Tan-Luxe!"
An HSN customer said, "This is the first self-tanner drops I purchased and I am glad I started with the light-medium. I got a chance to give it a try and increase the drops I used in my moisturized without worry of how it would look on me. I LOVE the tan color. It is the most natural color I have ever found."
Someone else wrote, "This is the best tanning method so easy, and goes on with no streaking I love that I can control how much of a golden tan I want. It is awesome. So glad I decided to give it a try. Use it with my favorite body lotion and like magic I have a Sunkissed body!!!"
"I've tried many self tanners and most tan my skin and make age spots even darker and more noticeable. This product is one of the few that gives me even color. I don't know how it works, but now I'm tan but not spotted. Love it," a shopper reviewed.
